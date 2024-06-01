Pryor Man Arrested, Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

Pryor Police said they received a cyber tip that Mark Thorn was downloading child pornography through the online chat app, Discord.

Friday, May 31st 2024, 10:34 pm

By: News On 6


PRYOR, Okla. -

A man accused of downloading child pornography was arrested by Pryor Police.

Police said they executed a search warrant Friday morning with OSBI agents and over 100 pictures were discovered.

He's being held in the Mayes County Jail on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, violation of the computer crimes act and manufacturing child porn.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

