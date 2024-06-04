Junior Volunteers Helping At Hillcrest Hospital

Hillcrest Medical Center is hosting junior volunteers for the summer. They are all teenagers helping around the hospital, like Alexis Selden.

-

Hillcrest Medical Center is hosting junior volunteers for the summer.

They are all teenagers helping around the hospital, like Alexis Selden.

"Whenever I took Biology, I realized how much I liked learning about life, and I always knew that I wanted to help people, but I didn't know how,” Selden said.

To figure that out, she's getting a unique look at all the different roles that play into helping one patient.

"You have the tech, you have the nurse, you have the doctor, but you also have all these other roles,” Selden said. “Everyone is so important in their job, and I didn't know that until I started volunteering here."

She's one of the 38 junior volunteers walking the halls of Hillcrest.

Lauren Liebmann, the program director, created this opportunity for these kids to create connections in health care.

"She's interested in wound care, and when she's ready to go to the next step in education following college to get that specialized degree in what she wants to do, she has that base to fall back on,” Liebmann said.

Setting herself up for a bright future is Selden's ideal way of enjoying her summer.

"It's the talking with patients, getting them water, asking about their day, asking about how their grandkids are, that kind of thing,” Selden said. “That exposure to what I would be doing in the future or what I might be doing in the future is what I think is setting me up for success."

Once she graduates from Jenks next spring, Selden hopes to attend the University of Colorado Boulder to study biomedical engineering.

﻿If you have Something Good you would like to share, email us at Somethinggoodnewson6@griffin.news