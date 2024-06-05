Lightning Causes Broken Arrow Home To Catch Fire Overnight

Lightning sparked a fire at a home in Broken Arrow on Tuesday night. It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 193rd East Avenue and the Creek Turnpike.

By: News On 6

The owner said she got a call from the renters living at the house who said lightning hit the house and caused it to catch on fire.

Luckily the house is right across the street from a fire station, so firefighters saw what happened and rushed over to help.

"The damage is limited to the attic luckily. So we're just thankful God was here and protected everybody and everybody got out and we'll all be OK."

The owner of the house said material things can be replaced, and she's just thankful nobody was hurt.