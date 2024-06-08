Your Money Matters: Streaming Services Prices Rising

Saturday, June 8th 2024, 10:05 am
Your Money Matters on this Saturday, especially if you've been noticing a lot more of it has been going toward your streaming services.
We told you this week about music streamer Spotify jumping up their prices.
Their premium subscription went up a dollar, shared premium or duo jumped 2 bucks, and the family plan is going up 3.
And if seems like streamers are getting more expensive -- they are!
And likely more to come.
Max just raised prices this week, with ad-free plans going up a dollar.
Disney Plus had a big hike last fall, going from $11 a month to 14 -- without ads.
Hulu ad-free, owned by Disney, went up $3.
Netflix had a price hike last year as well, up to $2.
And there is a mega bundle coming - Disney has already announced a streaming package that will include Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max.
They're calling it "the best value in entertainment," -- but notably, Disney has not released a pricing schedule for it.
We shall see.
