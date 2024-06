Pryor Police arrest a man they said was exposing himself to kids at a splash pad.

By: News On 6

-

Pryor Police arrest a man they said was exposing himself to kids at a splash pad.

Officers were called out to Whitaker Park's splash pad on Thursday where several witnesses identified Brian Denblyker.

They said they found a bottle of liquor in his pocket and more bottles scattered around the park.

Officers arrested him for indecent exposure and public intoxication.