Man Accused Of Traveling From New York To Meet Tulsa Teenager Identified

6/17/2024 UPDATE: The suspect accused of traveling to Tulsa from New York to meet a 16-year-old girl for sex has been identified.

Court records from the Eastern District of New York identified the man as Dylan Peterson, who was arrested at the LaGuardia Airport on June 13th.

Peterson is facing third-degree rape charges in New York, records say. Tulsa Police reported that the victim was 15 years old, court records said authorities checked a birth certificate to confirm the victim's age as 16, court records say.

Peterson was advised of his Miranda rights, but court records say he waived those rights and made a statement saying in part, that he admitted to the alleged crimes.

Peterson is currently out on a $35,000 bond, with a court date set on July 3rd, records show. He's ordered to not leave New York as part of his bond conditions.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

A suspect accused of traveling to Tulsa from New York to meet a 16-year-old girl is now in custody, authorities say.

The Tulsa Police Department said the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested at the LaGuardia Airport after taking the girl by plane to New York City on Wednesday.

TPD said officers were called to a home in Tulsa on Wednesday for a missing person report. The woman said her daughter had not been seen or heard from since 9:30 a.m. that day.

An investigation determined the girl had met a 25-year-old suspect online and had been communicating for several months. TPD said the suspect received nude photos and videos of the 16-year-old.

Detectives said the suspect took a bus to Tulsa, met the victim, then kidnapped her and flew back to NYC on Wednesday.

Authorities in New York worked with Tulsa Police and placed the suspect in custody at the airport Thursday morning.

The victim is in protective custody and will be reunited with her family.

Tulsa Police said they're working with federal partners for charges on the case, so the suspect can not be identified yet.