Boat Poker Run Honoring Man Killed In Muskogee Industrial Accident Begins Saturday

A boat poker run is being held this week to honor a man who lost his life in an industrial accident at a Muskogee facility a month ago.

Coworkers are organizing the event to remember the victim, and to bring the community together.

The boat poker run has stops at several different places along the lake. All the proceeds go right back to the family still dealing with this very sudden loss.

“You could honestly anytime you saw him, no matter what day you had, he had a smile on his face," said Shannan Roberts. "He was always happy to see people. He was just a good human, a decent human.”

Shannan Roberts has nothing but wonderful memories when it comes to his coworker and friend, Ericson Osazuwa.

Shannan said Ericson died last month after an accident involving a pipe at the Muskogee Vallourec Star, near the Port.

“They don't happen a lot, but when they do happen, it hits the community," he said.

Shannan said Ericson had a wonderful wife and family and was the kind of guy everyone loved.

He said he felt called to organize something to give back to Ericson's family.

“We’ve got a boat poker run, we’ve got food, music, live band playing, 50/50 raffle, silent auction," he said. "It's going to be a good time out here.”

Shannan said nearly 30 people, including local business owners, coworkers and friends are helping put on this poker run.

There will be four stops along the water and good prizes.

“All this is going right back to the family," Shannan said.

Shannan said he hopes Ericson’s life is never forgotten and he's thankful for his community.

They stepped up, they really did, it's impressive," he said. "It’ll touch your heart.”

The events kick off Saturday 11 a.m. and you can sign up for the poker run at the Bear Rocks RV Park.



