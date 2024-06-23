Pryor Teen's Bravery Helps Save Woman From Potential Tragedy

A Taco Bell employee jumped into action to save a customer who lost control of her vehicle while in the drive-thru Tuesday night, Pryor Creek Police said.

For employees at the Taco Bell in Pryor, Oklahoma, it was just another Tuesday evening shift. "It was a pretty normal night," said employee Jaycee Johnson.

That was until someone told Johnson something was wrong. "The girl in the window was just like, 'this lady needs help.' And I was like 'what are you talking about?'" Johnson said.

Johnson said she was preparing an order when she looked out the restaurant's window and saw a car moving uncontrollably.

"I seen the car hit the curb and I was like, 'oh shoot!' I was like 'I got to go out there,'" Johnson recalled.

A woman was picking up dinner when she dropped some change in the drive-thru, police said. When she tried to pick it up, she got tangled in her seatbelt with her car in drive, dragging her toward Highway 69, according to police.

"The door was closed. It was closed on the seatbelt that was wrapped around her arm. So I opened the door and I just jumped in and pressed the brake; put it in park," said Johnson.

Johnson said if she didn't rush to help, it could have been much worse.

"I was glad I was just able to go out there and stop the car before it did go into the highway. Because that would have been very bad for her and also a lot of other people that were driving," she said.

Pryor Creek Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said he's proud to see people in his community who are willing to help others.

"A kid was able to step up and think like she did on her toes, and in a high stress situation and just jump into action. She stepped up and truly is a hero in this case for that lady. And I think the lady would say the same thing," Chief Cantrell said.

And Johnson hopes all of this may even spark a new friendship. "I do want her in my future. And I'm very happy I was able to help her and everything," she said.

Chief Cantrell said the woman was checked out at the scene and left with some scratches and bruises.

She is expected to be OK, and Johnson said she's been keeping in touch with the woman ever since.