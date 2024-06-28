Coverage Of Trump, Biden's First Presidential Debate Of 2024

President Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night, a 90-minute affair that was defined by rambling answers by the current president, and lies and misstatements by his predecessor.

By: CBS News

-

President Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle on Thursday night, a 90-minute affair that was defined by rambling answers by the current president, and lies and misstatements by his predecessor.

The candidates fielded questions about the economy, abortion, the Middle East, the Jan. 6 attack, Trump's recent criminal conviction and more.

Mr. Biden stumbled through many of his answers early on in the debate, and sounded like he was losing his voice, apparently because he has been battling a cold. He often lost his train of thought and struggled to communicate his positions on a variety of issues.

Trump sounded energetic in comparison, even as he mischaracterized his record and many of the president's positions throughout the night.

CNN hosted the debate in Atlanta, with anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash serving as moderators. Under the debate rules, each candidate's microphone was muted when it was not his turn to speak, and there was no studio audience in attendance.

For continuing coverage, CLICK HERE.