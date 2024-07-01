Summer Camp For Teachers Brings STEM Education Outdoors

There's one STEM summer camp in Tulsa that isn't for kids; it's for teachers. They're learning new ways to incorporate STEM teaching in the classroom.

The two-day workshop through the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is all about getting teachers outdoors and showing them new ways to get their students involved in STEM.

These teachers are out in the heat and on the hunt.

"We're looking for a geo treasure," said 6th-grade teacher Jackie Boyd.

She’s using this GPS device to find the hidden prize. Boyd is here, along with teachers from all over the state, to bring STEM activities like this back to the classroom.

"It makes me a much better teacher, keeps me grounded, keeps me up with all of the new things. I've been at it for 26 years now, so pencil and paper doesn't always cut it," said Boyd.

All these teachers are here for free, learning from groups like the NASA Consortium and Outdoor Classroom.

"So really the great thing to teach is how to, one, go outside and discover a different phenomenon in nature and bring that back into the classroom," said Emily Mortimer with the Stem Alliance.

She says getting teachers here is half the battle; making sure they have the resources to actually teach these lessons is just as important.

"We don't want to teach them a really great thing to implement in their classroom if they have no money or materials to actually do it," said Mortimer.

She says they give out grants and materials to teachers so they can improve the learning experience for their students.

"It makes it so much better; it leads them to ask questions, make observations," said Jackie Boyd.

Coming home with a little treasure doesn't hurt, either.

"All of our survival kit that we need," said Boyd, proudly holding a bag of Tootsie Rolls.

Leaders with the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance say they had over 150 teachers apply for this workshop, but were only able to let in 25. They say hopefully with more funding next year they can expand that number.