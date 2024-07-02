Sand Springs Veteran Gets New Roof With Help Of Nonprofit

A Sand Springs veteran finally has a new roof after a year of dealing with insurance to get it replaced.

Veteran David Burton has been trying to get his roof repaired since the Father's Day Storm last year.

His roof was deemed a total loss by insurance.

“By the time they get done depreciating my roof and my $1,000 deductible, there wasn't any money left to do the roof,” Burton said.

Burton served in the Army during Operation Desert Storm. He enlisted in 1989.

Burton was hospitalized with a bad case of COVID last year. Since then, he's dealt with serious health and mobility issues.

The damaged roof and looming cost were more than he and his wife Claudia could manage.

“We've struggled so much,” she said.

Tulsa nonprofit Soldier's Wish stepped up to make it right after one of Claudia's coworkers nominated the family.

Crews installed the new roof Monday morning.

“It takes an employee or a coworker or neighbor or spouse or someone that sees a need in a veteran because they're not going to ask for help,” said Debra Wimpee, the Soldier’s Wish executive director.

The Burtons can finally live without their roof--quite literally--looming over their heads.

“We always tried to do what's right,” said Claudia. “We've always helped people even when we can't afford it because that's who we are. Somebody turning around and helping us? It's just amazing.”

“Little words can express how I feel,” said Burton.

Soldier's Wish has already granted 85 wishes this year--thanks to in-kind donations like the roofing services.