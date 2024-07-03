AAA, TSA Warns Of Heavy Traffic For Fourth Of July Travels

AAA said Wednesday, July 3 will be the worst day for traffic in metro areas as people leave town, and then again Sunday as people head home.

Millions of Americans across the country will be traveling for the Fourth of July holiday.

Tulsa International Airport is encouraging all travelers to arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight.

TSA said workers screened more than 11 million people just last week alone, and that number is expected to increase this week due to the holiday.

According to the travel website "Site Hopper," airline ticket prices are down 18 percent compared to last year.

TSA said it expects airports to be busy across the country on Wednesday.

"As an agency, nationwide we are gonna be extremely busy for the summer. We are seeing record numbers since the pandemic," said Christopher Murgia, TSA.

If you're planning on driving out of town, you'll be dealing with extra road traffic as well.

