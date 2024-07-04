Fourth Of July Fishing Derby Brings Hundreds To Claremore Lake

Claremore Lakes continues a 40 year tradition and bring hundreds together to compete.

A 40-year-old Fourth of July tradition is continuing in Claremore as hundreds of families flock to the lake for the Youth Fishing Derby.

Kids from four to 12-years-old were catching fish left and right.

Some fish are too small to win the prize for biggest fish, some are too big to win the prize for smallest fish. But there are still a lot of smiles here at the Claremore Lake Youth Fishing Derby.

There's a long line at the official measuring stand to see who’s fish takes home the big prize. For a lot of folks out here it's not about winning, it's about spending time with family.

Even with families lining the shore, plenty of fish are being caught today.

"This is my biggest right here," says Paizley proudly holding up a fish.

She’s here with her family, working hard to reel in the big one.

"It's a blast, seeing their little faces light up when they catch a fish, it's great," says Delaina Jones.

She used to come to the lake with her parents as a kid, and is happy to continue a family tradition.

"Just doing fun stuff with the kids, bringing back memories," says Jones.

This fishing derby has been here at Claremore lake for 40 years, always on the Fourth of July.

"Families come and they kind of have their traditional spots and it's good for them to just get out of the house," says organizer Tamryn Cluck.

She says this friendly compassion brings out generations of anglers young and old.

"It's so fun to see the families out here enjoying together."

While every fish caught today may not be a winner, the memories made at the lake will last a lifetime.