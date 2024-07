Members of the Bixby Fire Department are sad after one of their firefighters died in an accident involving a tractor.

By: News On 6

The fire department said Fire Lieutenant Nic Guthrie died on July 3rd.

He'd been with the department for more than 20 years.

His wife said he never gave up on anyone and was doing something he loved.