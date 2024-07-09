Beryl Impacts Green Country Travelers, Agents Share Tips

Beryl has impacted millions in its path -- leaving destruction, delays and cancellations. Those from Green Country with plans to travel to the impacted areas have had to adjust their trips.

People News On 6 talked to have either rescheduled their trips or are going somewhere else instead.

Travel agents said being flexible and prepared will help save money and headaches.

Craig and Carol Kovin have vacationed in Port Aransas, on the Texas coast, for more than 20 years.

"It's just real special because we're away from work; we're way from everything,” said Carol.

All ten family members had plans last Sunday to drive 11 hours from Tulsa.

"We were just really nervous, and we were thinking multiple times if we should cancel or if we should go,” said Craig. “We didn't know what to do."

The decision was made for them the day before they were scheduled to leave when the condo they had booked called to say that all visitors must evacuate.

Mary Smith, a travel agent in Tulsa, rescheduled a client who was scheduled to travel to Jamaica last week.

Beryl destroyed parts of the country before hitting Texas.

"They were literally supposed to land on Wednesday at 2:55 pm, and Wednesday at 2 pm is exactly when the hurricane was supposed to hit,” said Smith.

Smith said travelers should be flexible, have several plans, pack extra essentials, use a travel agent and buy travel insurance.

“Get the coverage,” said Smith. “It also becomes your medical insurance while you're out of the country in a lot of cases."

The Kovin family is rescheduling their trip for the end of July.

While they are excited about their vacation, they feel for all those impacted.

"It's their business, it's their life, and they're the ones that are going to have to stay there to clean up the mess and rebuild,” said Craig.

The U.S. Department of State has a free service in which travelers may register their trip to stay up to date on any travel advisories. You can register here.