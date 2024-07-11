OU Revamps Football Recruiting Strategy: Curtis Lofton Named GM, Former Eagles VP Joins As Consultant

Curtis Lofton will be the first-ever general manager of the University of Oklahoma Athletics Department's revamped recruiting operations. The department announced the new framework on Thursday which includes a partnership with Jake Rosenberg, former Vice President of Football Administration for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department announced a revamped structure for its football recruiting operations on Thursday.

Curtis Lofton will be the program's first-ever general manager and the new framework includes a partnership with Jake Rosenberg, former Vice President of Football Administration for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The department also revealed additional hires, including an assistant general manager, director of recruiting strategy, coordinator of on-campus recruiting, and coordinator of recruiting operations. The goal of this initiative, spearheaded by Lofton, is to enhance OU Football's talent analysis, acquisition, and retention.

"We're incredibly excited for this new set-up," said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. "The instability we've seen in college athletics the past few years has presented both responsibilities and opportunities for us to refine our focus on how we evaluate, attract, and keep talented athletes. With this move, we're innovating at a time that demands it and in doing so, we're demonstrating Oklahoma's commitment to a championship culture."

As general manager, Lofton will advise Venables on identifying high school and transfer portal talent and building the team. The new structure draws inspiration from professional football operations to enhance recruitment strategies, addressing the complexities of roster management.

"We're seeing things we've never seen before in the recruiting process," said OU Head Football Coach Brent Venables. "At Oklahoma, we know how to adapt, and this new approach to how we manage our recruiting operations is a representation of our forward thinking and agility. Winning takes all of us and I'm confident in Curtis and the rest of our staff and their commitment to continuing to elevate Oklahoma Football."

Lofton transitions to his new role after two years with OU Football's SOUL Mission player development program. An OU All-American and eight-year NFL veteran, Lofton oversaw SOUL's life skills pillar and served as OU's NFL liaison.

"Talent management in college football differs significantly from the NFL," said Lofton. "In our realm, we recruit athletes rather than draft them, giving our players a broader spectrum of choices than ever before. Despite these differences, there are aspects of the professional model that could enhance our recruitment strategies, particularly as we navigate the complexities of roster sizes and other evolving variables. Our objective is to remain agile, and this structure is designed to enable precisely that."

Joining Lofton is Chuck Lillie as assistant general manager, coming from Kansas State University where he was a scouting analyst. Jolie Ale, the new director of recruiting strategy, previously worked with the San Diego Chargers and in recruiting roles at the University of Utah and USC. Natalie Woch and Emily Jones will serve as coordinators of on-campus recruiting and coordinator of recruiting operations, respectively.

OU has also engaged Jake Rosenberg, now a partner at The Athlete Group, to provide counsel and support during the implementation of the new structure. Rosenberg brings over 12 years of NFL experience, including player signings, salary cap management, contract negotiations, and strategic planning.

“We knew this shift would require significant effort, which is why we turned to an expert with Super Bowl-winning NFL experience,” said Castiglione. “Jake's reputation for developing cohesive programs will serve us well as we adapt our approach.”

Rosenberg expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the program's drive and tradition.

"Oklahoma Football is a blue blood, with more than a century of producing winning teams. This bold move demonstrates the program's creative drive as much as its strong tradition," said Rosenberg. "I see the same relentless pursuit of winning throughout the Sooners' program that we fostered within the Eagles organization. Their attention to talent management at a moment of great change and uncertainty in college football is both critical and laser-focused on the future. I'm excited to be part of this evolution."

The new model was developed in collaboration with Huron Consulting Group.