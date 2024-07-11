Tulsa Drillers Mascot Headed to MLB All-Star Weekend

Thursday, July 11th 2024, 4:31 pm
Hornsby is headed to MLB All-Star Weekend. The loveable mascot of the Tulsa Drillers was included in a social media post with Drillers manager Scott Hennessey informing him of being selected.
"Coach called me into his office today…"
The brightest stars of tomorrow will take the field for the annual matchup of the game’s top prospects that are nearing the Majors. A team of AL affiliated prospects competes against a team of NL affiliated prospects. The game will be played on Saturday, July 13 as part of MLB’s All-Star event held this year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
