Daily Pledge: 1st Grade Students At Grove Elementary

Tuesday, July 16th 2024, 6:24 am
Students from Ms. Moore's class at Grove Elementary recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Licensed clinical social worker Jordan Green is holding an event called Rage Club. It's a workshop where people can transform how people relate to anger. Green joined the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the mental health benefits of owning anger responsibly and using it as a positive force in our lives.
July 16th, 2024
July 15th, 2024
July 12th, 2024
July 11th, 2024