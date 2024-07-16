Daily Pledge: 1st Grade Students At Grove Elementary

Students from Ms. Moore's class at Grove Elementary recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

By: News On 6

-

Students from Ms. Moore's class at Grove Elementary recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Licensed clinical social worker Jordan Green is holding an event called Rage Club. It's a workshop where people can transform how people relate to anger. Green joined the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the mental health benefits of owning anger responsibly and using it as a positive force in our lives.







