Oklahoma Aquarium Expands With New Aquatic Research Center

The Oklahoma Aquarium in Jenks is building new tanks for expanded research.

The bull sharks are the main attraction at the Oklahoma Aquarium, with five adult sharks in a 380,000-gallon habitat.

The aquarium claims the largest collection of bull sharks in North America and is planning a $10 million Aquatic Research Center to enhance its research capabilities.

"With more space and the design being geared around the ability to do research, it's going to allow for the ease to get people behind the scenes, to get them around the tank, to get them access to the bull sharks," said Dr. Ann Money, Oklahoma Aquarium research director.

The expansion is behind the aquarium's main building on the north end.

The construction company posted pictures of the work, laying out two large adjacent tanks and pouring the concrete walls. The work is ongoing, even as fundraising and planning continue for the potential the new space will offer.

"It will house many different types of animals, but it will give us increased access to the bull sharks that are kept in there, to do research, and we're also building a whole new coral lab within the building itself," Dr. Money said.

The new Aquatic Research Center replaces this smaller building and opens up new opportunities for research on sharks and coral, with funding from the National Science Foundation already promised.

"It gives you a really good place to know you'll have access to the animals under certain conditions. This is the only place you can do that, in the world," Dr. Money said.

Dr. Money expects that distinction to only increase the stature of the Oklahoma Aquarium as a research center.