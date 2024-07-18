'Our Focus Is To Embrace The Hog': Sam Pittman At SEC Media Days

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is typically a crowd favorite at SEC Media Days. This year was no different.

By: News On 6

-

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is typically a crowd favorite at SEC Media Days. This year was no different. The Hogs enter 2024 needing a bounce back year against a schedule that could have as many as seven top 25 teams.

“2024 is a fresh start. We’ve been working tirelessly to address the areas that we need the most improvement,” Pittman said. “Our focus is to embrace the hog, which means we need to be tough, we need to be together, we need to be consistent, accountable and do it with pride. I think we’ve accomplished that through the spring ball.”

Arkansas returns 13 starters, five on offense, six on defense.

"I believe in our players and our staff and our state and our direction we're heading in," according to Pittman. "We're going to rise to the challenge for a great 2024 season."

You can watch the Sam Pittman press conference above.