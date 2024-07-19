Bixby Public Schools Prohibiting Student Cell Phone Use

Starting this school year, kids in Bixby classrooms will no longer be able to use their cell phones. The superintendent said phones are a headache for teachers and distract students from learning.

-

Starting this school year, kids in Bixby classrooms will no longer be able to use their cell phones.

The superintendent said phones are a headache for teachers and distract students from learning.

Most parents think this is a really good idea.

The superintendent said kids can still have phones, but they have to be out of sight.

Changes are coming to Bixby Public Schools, both on the outside and inside classrooms, this school year.

“It’s so distracting to kids," said Superintendent Rob Miller. "What we’re trying to do is support our teachers to be more effective in the classroom.”

Bixby Schools superintendent Rob Miller sent a message to the district that students in ninth grade and younger can’t use their phones.

Kids in 10th through 12th grade can access phones during lunch and breaks, and all students are allowed to keep phones in their bags as long as they’re turned off.

“The evidence is, kids are more engaged, and the learning picks up a little bit," said Miller.

Miller said he’s seen an increase in cyberbullying and recording, and phones are a huge distraction for kids and teachers.

So far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, like for parent Nick Dalton who has an 8 and 10-year-old.

"I’m excited for the future for them so the teachers don't have to worry about students having cell phones and they can concentrate on teaching, and my kids can concentrate on learning," said Dalton.

Class of 2023 valedictorian Sophia Rehman said she noticed how distracted her classmates were with phones and said this policy will be a good thing.

"I would say, in the long run, most students will realize this is good for them as I did," she said. "Put your phone away and you'll learn more.”

Miller said every student will have an iPad or Chromebook, so cell phones aren't necessary.

He hopes to see better learning with the new policy.

"The old-fashioned way of calling the office and getting a message is what we’re going to rely on," Miller said.

Miller said there will be cell phones confiscated if they are seen out, and this ban also applied to smart watches, headphones and other devices.

He said exceptions will be made for kids who use their phones for medical needs.

The full memo can be viewed here.