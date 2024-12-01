Tulsa Falls To FAU In Season Finale, Ends Year At 3-9

Tulsa wrapped up a disappointing season Saturday with a 63-16 loss to Florida Atlantic at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

Tulsa wrapped up a disappointing season Saturday with a 63-16 loss to Florida Atlantic at H.A. Chapman Stadium. The Golden Hurricane, led by interim head coach Ryan Switzer, struggled to contain the Owls’ explosive offense, surrendering multiple big plays, including touchdowns of 78 and 93 yards.

Big Plays Sink Tulsa

The second quarter showcased Tulsa’s defensive woes, which have plagued them all season.

Florida Atlantic quarterback Tyriq Starks connected with CJ Campbell on a 78-yard screen pass, breaking multiple tackles on his way to the end zone.

Moments later, FAU running back Xavier Terrell exploited a gaping hole in the Tulsa defense for a 93-yard touchdown run, putting the Owls up 35-2.

Tulsa’s highlight of the night came in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Kirk Francis found Camden Benjamin in the flat for a touchdown, adding a spark to an otherwise one-sided game.

Season Struggles Continue

The loss marked Tulsa’s sixth defeat by 30 or more points this season, capping a challenging 3-9 campaign.

Switzer, who took over as interim head coach last week, commended his team’s effort despite the disappointing result.

“I take full responsibility for everything that happened out there today,” Switzer said. “The kids fought, they competed. We still had guys forcing fumbles on that last drive. Ultimately, the result falls on me, and I’ll accept that. I didn’t have them as prepared to play, but I’m really proud of their effort.”

Looking Ahead

With the season now over, Tulsa’s program faces a critical period of rebuilding.

The coaching staff must address several key priorities, including recruiting, which intensifies with National Signing Day on Wednesday, and navigating the transfer portal, which opens December 9.

The program also needs to finalize its search for a permanent head coach.

The Golden Hurricane will look to regroup and lay the foundation for a stronger campaign in 2025.