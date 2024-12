The holidays are filled with many memories of days gone by from Christmas shopping to parades and holiday gatherings. Jack Frank from TulsaFilms.com shared videos from his archives of past Christmases in Tulsa.

By: News On 6

The holidays are filled with many memories of days gone by from Christmas shopping, parades, and holiday gatherings.

Jack Frank from TulsaFilms.com shared videos from his archives of past Christmases in Tulsa.

For more information and to access archival footage, visit TulsaFilms.com.