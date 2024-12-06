By The Numbers: Mike Gundy's Career At Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy has become synonymous with Oklahoma State football, leading the Cowboys to unprecedented success during his tenure as head coach. A former OSU quarterback, Gundy’s legacy has been built on his longevity, program stability, and a knack for producing high-powered offenses.

By: David Prock, News On 6, News 9

Here’s a look at his career, by the numbers:

20 - Number of Seasons as Head Coach (2005–Present)

Gundy took over the Cowboys in 2005 and is the longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12. Over nearly two decades, he has established Oklahoma State as a perennial contender in both conference and national landscapes.

169 - Number of Wins (and Counting)

As of the 2024 season, Gundy has compiled a 169-77 record, giving him a winning percentage of .670. He is the winningest coach in OSU history, far surpassing Pat Jones, who held the record with 62 wins.

18 - Number of Bowl Appearances

Under Gundy, the Cowboys have reached bowl games in all but one season (2005). Highlights include:

6 New Year’s Six Bowls, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl victory over Stanford. A streak of 17 consecutive bowl appearances from 2006 to 2022.

2011 - A Banner Year

The 2011 season remains the crown jewel of Gundy’s career:

12-1 Overall Record – The best in school history. Big 12 Championship – The Cowboys’ first outright conference title since 1948. Fiesta Bowl Win – A thrilling 41-38 overtime victory over Stanford. Finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, the highest ranking in program history.

8 - Number of Seasons with 10+ Wins

Gundy’s teams have reached double-digit victories seven times, a testament to the program’s consistency:

2010: 11-2 2011: 12-1 2013: 10-3 2015: 10-3 2016: 10–3 2017: 10-3 2021: 12-2 2023: 10-3

4-15 in Bedlam

Mike Gundy's record against Oklahoma in the storied Bedlam rivalry stands at 4-15 as of the 2024 season. While the Cowboys have struggled to overcome the Sooners, Gundy was a part of some of the most memorable OSU victories in the series:

2011 (44-10): A big win that secured Oklahoma State's first Big 12 Championship. 2014 (38-35 OT): A thrilling upset in Norman, capped by Tyreek Hill’s iconic punt return touchdown. 2021 (37-33): A comeback win in Stillwater that kept OSU's College Football Playoff hopes alive. 2023 (27-24): A nail-biting victory in the final regular-season Bedlam clash before OU's move to the SEC.

Though Oklahoma has traditionally dominated the series, these victories remain high points in Gundy’s career and a testament to his ability to deliver in key moments.

102 - Big 12 Wins

In the Big 12, Gundy’s Cowboys have been remarkably competitive:

102-72 in Big 12 Play – Ranking among the top programs in conference wins since 2005. 1 Big 12 Championship (2011) 4 Runner-Up Finishes 83 Big 12 wins since 2010, which is more than any other current member of the conference.

5 - Number of First-Round NFL Draft Picks

Gundy has helped develop several players who became NFL stars, including: