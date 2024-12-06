By The Numbers: Mike Gundy's Career At Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy has become synonymous with Oklahoma State football, leading the Cowboys to unprecedented success during his tenure as head coach. A former OSU quarterback, Gundy’s legacy has been built on his longevity, program stability, and a knack for producing high-powered offenses.

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 8:41 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6, News 9


Here’s a look at his career, by the numbers:

20 - Number of Seasons as Head Coach (2005–Present)

Gundy took over the Cowboys in 2005 and is the longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12. Over nearly two decades, he has established Oklahoma State as a perennial contender in both conference and national landscapes.

169 - Number of Wins (and Counting)

As of the 2024 season, Gundy has compiled a 169-77 record, giving him a winning percentage of .670. He is the winningest coach in OSU history, far surpassing Pat Jones, who held the record with 62 wins.

18 - Number of Bowl Appearances

Under Gundy, the Cowboys have reached bowl games in all but one season (2005). Highlights include:

  1. 6 New Year’s Six Bowls, including the 2011 Fiesta Bowl victory over Stanford.
  2. A streak of 17 consecutive bowl appearances from 2006 to 2022.

2011 - A Banner Year

The 2011 season remains the crown jewel of Gundy’s career:

  1. 12-1 Overall Record – The best in school history.
  2. Big 12 Championship – The Cowboys’ first outright conference title since 1948.
  3. Fiesta Bowl Win – A thrilling 41-38 overtime victory over Stanford.
  4. Finished No. 3 in the AP Poll, the highest ranking in program history.

8 - Number of Seasons with 10+ Wins

Gundy’s teams have reached double-digit victories seven times, a testament to the program’s consistency:

  1. 2010: 11-2
  2. 2011: 12-1
  3. 2013: 10-3
  4. 2015: 10-3
  5. 2016: 10–3
  6. 2017: 10-3
  7. 2021: 12-2
  8. 2023: 10-3

4-15 in Bedlam

Mike Gundy's record against Oklahoma in the storied Bedlam rivalry stands at 4-15 as of the 2024 season. While the Cowboys have struggled to overcome the Sooners, Gundy was a part of some of the most memorable OSU victories in the series:

  1. 2011 (44-10): A big win that secured Oklahoma State's first Big 12 Championship.
  2. 2014 (38-35 OT): A thrilling upset in Norman, capped by Tyreek Hill’s iconic punt return touchdown.
  3. 2021 (37-33): A comeback win in Stillwater that kept OSU's College Football Playoff hopes alive.
  4. 2023 (27-24): A nail-biting victory in the final regular-season Bedlam clash before OU's move to the SEC.

Though Oklahoma has traditionally dominated the series, these victories remain high points in Gundy’s career and a testament to his ability to deliver in key moments.

102 - Big 12 Wins

In the Big 12, Gundy’s Cowboys have been remarkably competitive:

  1. 102-72 in Big 12 Play – Ranking among the top programs in conference wins since 2005.
  2. 1 Big 12 Championship (2011)
  3. 4 Runner-Up Finishes
  4. 83 Big 12 wins since 2010, which is more than any other current member of the conference.

5 - Number of First-Round NFL Draft Picks

Gundy has helped develop several players who became NFL stars, including:

  1. Dez Bryant (WR) – Dallas Cowboys (2008)
  2. Russell Okung (OL) – Seattle Seahawks (2010)
  3. Justin Blackmon (WR) – Jacksonville Jaguars (2012)
  4. Brandon Weeden (QB) – Cleveland Browns (2012)
  5. Justin Gilbert (DB) – Cleveland Browns (2014)
  6. (2nd Round) Emmanuel Ogbah (DE) – Cleveland Browns (2016)
