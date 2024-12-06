By The Numbers: Mike Gundy's Career At Oklahoma State

Thursday, December 5th 2024, 8:41 pm
Mike Gundy has become synonymous with Oklahoma State football, leading the Cowboys to unprecedented success during his tenure as head coach.
Gundy, a former OSU quarterback, has built his legacy on longevity, program stability, and a knack for producing high-powered offenses.
Here’s a look at his career, by the numbers:
Gundy took over the Cowboys in 2005 and is the longest-tenured head coach in the Big 12. Over nearly two decades, he has established Oklahoma State as a perennial contender in both conference and national landscapes.
As of the 2024 season, Gundy has compiled a 169-77 record, giving him a winning percentage of .670. He is the winningest coach in OSU history, far surpassing Pat Jones, who held the record with 62 wins.
Under Gundy, the Cowboys have reached bowl games in all but one season (2005). Highlights include:
The 2011 season remains the crown jewel of Gundy’s career:
Gundy’s teams have reached double-digit victories seven times, a testament to the program’s consistency:
Mike Gundy's record against Oklahoma in the storied Bedlam rivalry stands at 4-15 as of the 2024 season. While the Cowboys have struggled to overcome the Sooners, Gundy was a part of some of the most memorable OSU victories in the series:
In the Big 12, Gundy’s Cowboys have been remarkably competitive:
Gundy has helped develop several players who became NFL stars, including:
