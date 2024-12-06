Wrong-Way Crash On Muskogee Turnpike Kills 1, Sends 1 To Hospital

A wrong-way crash on the Muskogee Turnpike early Friday morning left a woman dead and another person injured.

Friday, December 6th 2024, 10:04 am

By: News On 6


TULLAHASSEE, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash along the Muskogee Turnpike.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. just before the Muskogee exit.

Troopers say a driver heading west in the eastbound lane collided with another vehicle.

A woman in the car traveling in the correct direction was killed. Another person was airlifted to a hospital.

Both lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike have since reopened to traffic.
