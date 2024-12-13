Caring For Loved Ones With Alzheimer’s During The Holidays

The Alzheimer's Association advises caregivers on how to include loved ones with Alzheimer's in holiday activities.

By: News On 6

Christmas can be a tough time for people who have a loved one with Alzheimer’s.

News On 6 spoke with the Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma about ways caregivers can ensure their loved one still has a happy holiday.

Nearly 7 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, including about 67,000 Oklahomans.

As families gather for the holidays, it can be challenging for loved ones with the disease to fully participate in all the fun. But the Alzheimer's Association says the disease does not mean families can't enjoy the time together.

"We don't want you to put a halt to that," said Danielle Morrison with the Alzheimer’s Association. "We just might need to pivot a little bit and make little adjustments and set boundaries because it's still a time for everyone to come together and cherish and make new memories."

Danielle Morrison is a program coordinator for the Alzheimer's Association's Oklahoma Chapter. She says caregivers need to adjust their expectations for gatherings, and it's important to make sure your loved one still feels included in holiday traditions.

"When you're listening to music, listen to their favorite music, or when you're looking through photo albums, allow them to look through the pictures and see what they remember again," Morrison said. "There may be some laughter there, maybe some tears, but you'll just kind of let them enjoy the moment."

When it comes to children, Morrison says parents should talk to them about what to expect when interacting with a relative with Alzheimer’s.

She says it could be a good idea to wear name tags and keep gatherings smaller to avoid any extra stress.

Morrison says that by pre-planning, families can still enjoy the holidays together and create lasting memories.

"Just because they have Alzheimer’s does not mean they don't have a life to live," she said. "We still have laughter to share; we still have memories to make; we still have pictures to take."

The Alzheimer's Association of Oklahoma provides support for both patients and caregivers. You can call their 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 to talk to a professional for immediate help.