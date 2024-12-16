7 Things To Know For Planning A Holiday Dinner Party

The holiday season is an opportunity to get together with friends and family. Many times that means throwing a dinner party. Party planner and Chef Shannon Smith joined News On 6 with some dinner party tips.

By: News On 6

With some smart planning, you can host a stress-free and memorable dinner party.

Party planner and Chef Shannon Smith joined News On 6 with some dinner party tips. She says the key is doing as much prep work as possible in advance so you can be present and enjoy the party with your guests.

Tips for Hosting a Stress-Free Dinner Party

1.) Plan ahead. Start preparing days or even weeks in advance by planning your menu, guest list, and table setting. Don't try new recipes on the day of the party - test them beforehand.

2.) Make a timeline and task list. Break down the tasks by the day leading up to the event so you can get as much done ahead of time as possible.

3.) Utilize your freezer. You can make many items like casseroles, sauces, and chopped veggies in advance and freeze them.

4.) Set the table the day before. Iron napkins, polish glassware, and arrange any flowers or decor ahead of time.

5.) Skip the flowers. Opt for a non-perishable guest gift instead of flowers that require finding a vase.

6.) Organize your serving pieces. Choose the platters, bowls, and utensils you'll use and label them so you're not scrambling on the day.

7.) Relax and enjoy! Don't stress about any mistakes. If you're having fun, your guests will too. Be a guest at your party.