5 Key Facts About New EPA HVAC Regulations Coming In 2025

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, new EPA HVAC regulations will require lower GWP refrigerants. Here’s what you need to know

Big changes are coming to the HVAC industry starting January 1, 2025, due to new EPA regulations on refrigerants.

These rules aim to reduce environmental impact but could significantly affect how consumers buy or repair HVAC units.

From higher costs to new technologies, here’s what you need to know to prepare for these changes:

1. New Refrigerant Standards Take Effect January 1

The EPA will require refrigerants with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) below 700. This means the industry is shifting to options like R32 and R454B, which are at about 500 and about 650.

2. Expect Higher Costs for New HVAC Systems

The cost of electric air handlers could increase by as much as 30%. Experts estimate that a new unit with installation will cost between $6,000 and $8,000. Manufacturers may offer rebates to offset some of these expenses.

3. Current Systems Are Being Phased Out

Joseph Pitts with Pitts Heating and Air says manufacturers also have to phase down 90 percent of the current refrigerant they're making, which will drive up the price of the current refrigerant.

4. New Systems Come with Advanced Technology

"There's going to be sensors on this coil that sense refrigerant, so if there's any leak, it's going to automatically shut off your air conditioner and run this fan continuously so as to not build up that refrigerant," he said.

5. Decision-Making Tips for Consumers

According to HVAC experts, both old and new systems have pros and cons. Older systems may be more affordable upfront, while new systems align with environmental goals and future regulations. Consider your priorities when deciding.

"If they're big on global warming or the potential if that's their biggest concern, is that the refrigerant is going to leak out, then going with that new system is going to be the way to go, but if you're worried about functionality and price, the old system's a good way to go. I think you'll be fine either way. It's nothing to stress about," Pitts said.