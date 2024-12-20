Buddy The Elf Returns From New York With Signature Recipe

Ryan Beeler and his wife Melissa gained some viral attention this week as Buddy the Elf in NYC. They joined News On 6in the Cooking Corner to show us Buddy's Special Spaghetti with all of the Elf food groups represented.

By: Stacia Knight

-

A Tulsa couple made the most of their trip to New York after videos of what appeared to be Buddy the Elf caught national attention.

It was actually Ryan Beeler and his wife Melissa was behind the camera. They joined News On 6in the Cooking Corner to show us Buddy's Special Spaghetti with all of the Elf food groups represented.



