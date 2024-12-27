Oklahoma Woman Sues Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Alleging Sexual Assault

An Oklahoma woman claims she was lured to New York City via a radio contest to attend a party hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs. The woman says she was drugged and assaulted and woke up in a New York hospital. Here are some details of the lawsuit.

By: News On 6

A woman from Oklahoma filed a lawsuit alleging she was drugged and assaulted at a party hosted by rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2006 after one of the plaintiff’s relatives won a trip to New York in a local radio contest.

Where was the lawsuit filed?

The lawsuit was filed in federal court, the U.S. Southern District of New York, on Dec. 20, 2024.

The filing cites New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act, which allows alleged victims to file civil suits against their accused attackers. An amendment to the act opened a two-year window on March 1, 2023, during which the usual statute of limitations on gender-based violence is lifted. Other accusers of Combs have cited the NYC Gender Motivated Violence Act in recent lawsuits. The window for filing those lawsuits expires at the end of February 2025.

Who is named in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit names Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently an inmate in a Brooklyn jail. Combs was arrested in September and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Prosecutors accused him of using his business empire to engage in repeated abuses over the years. Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The lawsuit also names record companies, an airline, a hotel, an Oklahoma radio station, and 10 unnamed defendants.

The lawsuit alleges the radio station “facilitated the event that fraudulently enticed the Plaintiff to New York where she was injured.”

Combs has denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

What does the lawsuit allege?

The plaintiff said she was the guest of a relative who won an Oklahoma radio station contest. The prize was an all-expenses-paid trip to a party hosted by Combs in 2006.

The plaintiff said after arriving in New York City, she was eventually allowed into the party but her relative was not. The lawsuit said only premade drinks were available at the party and after drinking two of them, the plaintiff felt sick and “tried to go to the restroom.”

The lawsuit said the next thing the plaintiff remembers is waking up in a New York hospital. In the court filings, she claimed she had no memory of how she got there. The lawsuit also said the plaintiff’s clothes were ripped and most of her money was missing.

Once she arrived home, the lawsuit said the plaintiff received a call from a woman with a New York phone number. The caller allegedly threatened the plaintiff and said she would be “wasting her time” if she tried to take legal action against Combs.

The lawsuit said the plaintiff felt pain as if she had been sexually assaulted but did not report the incident. The plaintiff claimed she did not know exactly what happened and was afraid because of the anonymous phone call she received.

The lawsuit also alleges RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) violations and accuses the entities involved of misleading the plaintiff about the intentions of the New York trip. The lawsuit also accuses the defendants of fraud, negligence, assault, and violation of New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Protection Act.

What is the plaintiff asking for in the lawsuit?

The lawsuit said the plaintiff’s life has been affected in many negative ways since the alleged assault in 2006. It also said she feels safe filing this suit because Combs is in jail.

The lawsuit asks that the plaintiff be compensated for damages she has suffered because of the alleged attack. The lawsuit also asks that the defendants’ actions be declared unlawful by the court and asks for a jury trial.

Griffin Media is not naming the plaintiff in this case at this time, due to our policy against naming victims or alleged victims of sexual assault without speaking to the victim.