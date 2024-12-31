The Dangers Of Drunk Driving On New Year's Eve: A Deadly Reality

Drunk driving poses a heightened risk during the holiday season, with New Year's Eve and New Year's Day ranking among the deadliest days on U.S. roads.

By: MaKayla Glenn

As we prepare to ring in 2025 with celebrations and resolutions, a sobering reminder looms—New Year's Eve and New Year's Day are among the deadliest days on America’s roads.

Q: What are the dangers of drunk driving, especially during the holiday season?

Alcohol-impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes, especially during the holidays. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022, over 13,500 people died in alcohol-related crashes, making up 32% of all traffic deaths.

December was particularly deadly, with over 1,000 drunk driving fatalities, marking the highest number in 15 years.

Tragically, 281 of those deaths occurred during the holiday season alone.

Q: Why is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day so dangerous on the road?

New Year’s Eve is one of the most dangerous nights on the road due to a combination of celebratory drinking and increased travel. People are out celebrating, but not everyone chooses to designate a driver or arrange a safe ride home.

This leads to a higher risk of impaired driving incidents, which tragically contribute to a rise in fatalities and injuries during these two days.

Q: What are law enforcement agencies doing to combat drunk driving during this time?

Local law enforcement, in partnership with organizations like AAA Oklahoma, is working hard to keep people safe. They encourage everyone to plan ahead by designating a sober driver before they head out.

They also recommend avoiding rides with anyone who has been drinking, saving ridesharing or taxi services in your phone, and if you encounter an impaired driver, to pull over safely and call 911.

Additionally, the Bartlesville Police Department is offering a free ride home on New Year’s Eve, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., within city limits.

Q: How can people in Bartlesville take advantage of this free ride service?

If you’re in Bartlesville and need a ride home on New Year’s Eve, you can call the Bartlesville Police Department’s dispatch at 918-338-4001.

It’s a great option to ensure that everyone gets home safely, no matter how much they've had to drink.

Q: What else can Oklahomans do to stay safe during the holidays?

It’s important to stay vigilant and responsible. Plan your ride before you go out. Share the information about safe rides with your friends and family.

And if you’re hosting a party, make sure your guests have a safe way home. Let’s all take a moment to think about our safety and the safety of others as we celebrate the season.

Q: What are other resources to use?

Tow To Go is a cost-free driving service for impaired drivers who don't have a safe ride alternative. On most major holidays AAA members and non-members in select service areas can request a confidential tow or ride within 10 miles by calling 1-855-2TOW2GO (1-855-286-9246).

You can find a list of Taxis and Shuttles in Tulsa, HERE.

Rideshares, such as Lyft or Uber, are another option.