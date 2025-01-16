Q&A: John 3:16 Mission expands with new distribution center

John 3:16 Mission’s new distribution center at The Refuge Campus will open in March, enhancing its ability to serve people in need and marking the final phase of a decade-long capital campaign.

By: Autumn Bracey

A new distribution center is set to open at John 3:16 Mission’s Refuge Campus, expanding the nonprofit’s ability to serve people in need.

This marks the final stage of a nearly decade-long capital campaign by John 3:16 Mission. The new facility will give the organization the space and resources to help even more people.

Q: What is the John 3:16 Mission’s latest development?

A: The John 3:16 Mission is nearing the completion of its capital campaign for The Refuge Campus, its largest facility in Tulsa.

One of the final phases of this expansion is a new distribution center. It will allow the mission to store more frozen food and distribute food, clothing, and household items to people in need.

Q: How does The Refuge Campus support those in need?

A: The Refuge Campus provides recovery programs for both men and women, a refuge farm, and a training facility. These programs are designed to help individuals overcome addiction, trauma, and psychological struggles. The campus offers a safe, quiet environment where people can focus on healing and personal growth.

There are also work training opportunities available to help participants improve skills like communication, transportation, and exploring job options.

Q: Why is the new distribution center important?

A: Located on a 150-acre property northwest of downtown Tulsa, the new distribution center is a key addition to The Refuge Campus.

Megan Thompson of John 3:16 Mission says it’s part of their effort to provide a more dignified, quieter space for those recovering from trauma and addiction.

Q: How will the new facilities benefit women in recovery?

A: The Refuge Campus is especially focused on helping women in recovery. Thompson explains that the environment offers a safer and quieter space for women to heal.

It also prepares them for independence by helping them develop the skills necessary to manage bills, handle responsibilities, and navigate their new life after recovery.

Q: When will the new distribution center open?

A: The distribution center is expected to open in early March.

Q: Can people contribute to this cause?

A: Yes, John 3:16 Mission still accepts donations to support its capital campaign. Those interested in donating can find more information on the John 3:16's website.

Additionally, the organization is looking for volunteers to help with its programs and services.