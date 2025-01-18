5 things to know about previous presidential inaugurations

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20. Inaugurations have a history of unique traditions, weather challenges, and notable absences by outgoing presidents.

By: Alex Cameron

Donald Trump, the winner of the Nov. 5 presidential election, will be sworn in as the nation’s 47th president on Monday, January 20.

Due to expected frigid temperatures in Washington on Monday, the decision has been to move the ceremony indoors, into the Capitol Rotunda. The last time a president-elect took the oath of office inside was in 1985 when Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in office.

Here are some other facts about U.S. presidential inaugurations: