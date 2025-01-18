5 things to know about previous presidential inaugurations
Donald Trump will be inaugurated on January 20. Inaugurations have a history of unique traditions, weather challenges, and notable absences by outgoing presidents.
Alex Cameron
WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Donald Trump, the winner of the Nov. 5 presidential election, will be sworn in as the nation’s 47th president on Monday, January 20.
Due to expected frigid temperatures in Washington on Monday, the decision has been to move the ceremony indoors, into the Capitol Rotunda. The last time a president-elect took the oath of office inside was in 1985 when Ronald Reagan was sworn in for his second term in office.
Here are some other facts about U.S. presidential inaugurations:
- Before the 20th Amendment was enacted, Inauguration Day was March 4, the day of the year on which the first Congress convened after the Constitution took effect in 1789. The last inauguration to take place on March 4 was Franklin D. Roosevelt's first one in 1933. He was also the first president to take office on Jan. 20.
- Thomas Jefferson was the first president to complete his inauguration with a parade. Since Jefferson's second inauguration on March 4, 1805, it has become tradition for the president to parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House.
- Given the time of year the inauguration takes place – whether in January or March – inclement weather hasn’t been uncommon. But perhaps weather's greatest impact on Inauguration Day came in 1841 when William Henry Harrison decided to brave the elements and deliver the longest inauguration speech ever, an oration lasting one hour, and 40 minutes. It cold day and Harrison, who wore neither hat nor overcoat, rode a horse to and from the Capitol ceremony. He subsequently caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. A month later, he died.
- -It’s tradition for outgoing presidents to attend the inaugurations of their successors, but it hasn’t always happened. Five outgoing presidents – John Adams, John Quincy Adams, Martin Van Buren, Andrew Johnson, and Donald Trump – failed to attend the Inaugurations of their successors, while two more presidents – Woodrow Wilson and Richard Nixon – did not participate for other reasons.
- There have been nine presidents sworn in on days other than Inauguration Day — eight following presidential deaths and one after Richard Nixon's resignation. Gerald Ford was sworn in on Aug. 9, 1974.
