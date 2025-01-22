The Porch explores the relaxing treatment of sound baths

Wednesday, January 22nd 2025, 9:20 am
The origin of sound baths goes back to ancient civilizations in Egypt, Greece and Tibet, but a local practitioner says that the sessions can help people now to release anxiety and stress.
Joining the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share more about the relaxing treatment is sound bath practitioner Shenna Jean.
Jean said sound baths primarily use instruments such as crystal bowls, chimes, drums and gongs.
"It really helps just quiet the mind," Jean said. "It can be tough to just close your eyes and envision your dream life in five years and cut off all the noise in our minds."
Jean said pairing the sound bath with the visualization helps bring practitioners into a deeper state of consciousness and awareness, as well as allowing for rest and relaxation.
