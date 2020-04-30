×
Ultralight Glider Collides With Owasso Power Lines
Bartlesville City Councilors Set Special Meeting to Talk Reopening City
Tess Maune
Bartlesville city leaders will hold a special meeting Thursday night to develop a plan as the state begins to slowly reopen.
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tess Maune
Coronavirus Food Assistance Program Aims to Help Farmers, Food Banks
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
William Blanchette
Tulsa's Safer At Home Order To End Friday; Some Businesses Reopening
WATCH: Tulsa Regional Chamber President Discusses Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact
News On 6
WATCH: Tulsa Regional Chamber President Discusses Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact
Van Gogh Painting Stolen From Museum
The Oklahoma Air National Guard To Honor Essential Workers With Flyovers
Shannon Rousseau
The Oklahoma Air National Guard will honor essential workers with flyovers all across Green Country Thursday afternoon.
Daily Pledge: Pratt Elementary
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Pratt Elementary
Okla. Attorney General's Office Launches New Resource To Process Unemployment Fraud Claims
Joseph Holloway
The Oklahoma attorney general’s office is launching a new resource to help people process unemployment fraud claims.
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Joseph Holloway
Tulsa Police: 1 Arrested Following Overnight High Speed Chase
Man Whose Truck Fell From 4th Floor Of Tulsa Parking Garage Has Long Road To Recovery
Sawyer Buccy
The stepmother of a man whose truck went off the fourth floor of the Saint Francis parking garage Tuesday night said he is thankful to be alive.
Holland Hall Football Player Shaping Up For Promising Future
Daniel Hawk
Owen Ostroski's dad is Jerry Ostroski, the former TU all-american who went on to play eight years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills – and Owen may follow suit.
Federal Loans Save Several Oklahoma Businesses
Erick Payne
Several businesses around Oklahoma say without the governments help, they may not have been able to stay open.
Tulsa Restaurants Open Soon, Make Adjustments Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Kristen Weaver
When restaurants open their dining rooms on Friday, things will look much different.
OHP: 2 Dead After Chase Ends With Crash
News On 6
According to OHP, the pursuit started when troopers tried to do a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Turner Turnpike. Troopers said the chase started going West before exiting at Brisdtow.
Wagoner Co. Deputies Shut Down Suspected Illegal Puppy Mill Operation
Reagan Ledbetter
Wagoner County Deputies helped rescue more than 50 dogs in what they said is an illegal puppy mill operation. Deputies said the people who live here were charged in December with the very same crime.
Witness Describes Truck Falling From Tulsa Parking Garage
News On 6
A witness describes the moments a truck fell from a St. Francis parking garage.
Top Headlines
A 1st: US Study Finds Gilead Drug Works Against Coronavirus
Associated Press
For the first time, a major study suggests that an experimental drug works against the new coronavirus, and U.S. government officials said Wednesday that they would work to make it available to appropriate patients as quickly as possible.
23 More Flu-Related Hospitalizations, State Health Department Reports
News9.com
Flu-related deaths in Oklahoma remained at 85 since Sept. 1, 2019, state health officials reported Thursday.
Buck Atom's Neon Sign Lights Up Route 66 In Tulsa
News On 6
Buck Atom's Neon Sign Lights Up Route 66 In Tulsa
Some Green Country Sites Offering COVID-19 Testing For People Without Symptoms
Amy Slanchik
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is encouraging anyone to get tested even if they don't have a cough, fever or shortness of breath.
Tulsa Courts Lower Bonds Amid Coronavirus Outbreak To Limit Jail Populations
News On 6
Concerns are growing after some inmates have bonded out on a lower than normal price.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD Flies Over Chase That Ends With Fatal Wreck
News On 6
WATCH: Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over a chase that ended in a wreck in Creek County.
Oklahoma Mental Health Experts Says COVID-19 Pandemic Has Impacted Many
Mallory Thomas
As businesses get ready to open their businesses again, employees have questions about how they can stay safe while working in the office again.
Something To Talk About: The Rock Sings For His Daughter In Sweet Video
NewsOn6.com
Something To Talk About: The Rock Sings For His Daughter In Sweet Video
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
News On 6
Oklahoma Air National Guard Adds More Dates For Flyover Tribute To COVID-19 workers
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
News On 6
Mayor Bynum Issues New Guidance For COVID-19 In Tulsa
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burn Victim Found Near Oxley Nature Center
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating After Burnt Body Found Near Oxley Nature Center
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
Shannon Rousseau
2 Men Rescued From High Waters; Drivers Stranded During Tuesday's Severe Weather
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
News On 6
Buck Atom's Cosmic Curious To Hold Virtual Lighting Ceremony
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
Emory Bryan
Greenwood Rising History Center Gets New Location
Wednesday Mid Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Alan Crone
Wednesday Mid Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
NTSB Cites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
Tess Maune
NTSB Sites Weather, Canopy & Coast Guard Failure As Causes For Deadly Duck Boat Sinking
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Tess Maune
Tulsa Police: Fugitive Taken Into Custody After Short Chase
Daily Pledge: Highland Park Elementary
News On 6
Mrs. Strycker's 1st grade class at Highland Park Elementary recites the Pledge of Allegiance.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
News On 6
Alan Crone has your Wednesday morning forecast for April 29, 2020.
WATCH: First Responders Save 2 Men From High Waters
News On 6
First responders rescue two men who found themselves stuck in high water after Tuesday's storms.
Oklahoma Nonprofit Focused On Mental Illness Donates Meals, Flowers To Help Clients
Sawyer Buccy
Staff and members at Crossroads Clubhouse are delivering homemade meals and donated fresh flowers to members twice a week.
Oklahoma Facebook Group Creates Masks To Help Deaf Population
Kristen Weaver
An Oklahoma Facebook group that's donated thousands of masks to people across the country is coming out with a new design to help deaf people.
