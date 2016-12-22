Man Arrested In Eufaula House Fire, Two Deaths Says He's Innocent

A man arrested after a 3-hour standoff with McIntosh County deputies Wednesday night told News On 6 he's innocent.

Trevor Armstrong, 34, faces several complaints including arson, possession of a firearm by a felon and battery on a police officer.

Across the street, deputies found the bodies of two people outside a burning home in the Bridgeport East mobile home community.

Deputies were first called just after 9 p.m. when neighbors heard two men yelling at each other, followed by gunshots. When neighbors looked outside, they saw a nearby home on fire.

Armstrong has a lengthy history of convictions on drug and firearms charges. He has also served time for burglary, records show.

It seems everyone in the McIntosh County's legal arena is aware of Trevor Armstrong. The judge said he and nearly every attorney in the county has represented Armstrong.

We asked Armstrong about that statement.

"He's telling the truth on that. I mean, that's all I got for that," said Trevor Armstrong.

When asked about the reasoning for his criminal past, he offered no excuse.

"Don't got one. Grown man gotta own your own stuff," said Trevor Armstrong.

Deputies say they had to evacuate several homes located near the burned up mobile home until they thought it was safe for residents to return.

"It just makes you think whether or not you actually want to live here or not," said neighbor Kevin Baker. "I mean, I moved here because it's a small town."

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation as well as an investigator with the state Fire Marshal's Office are assisting McIntosh County Sheriff with the investigation.

Neither the sheriff's office nor the OSBI has identified the two victims found outside the home or revealed how they died.