Tulsa Family Asking For Help After Grandmother Killed In House Fire

Donna Powers' grandchildren escaped the fire at 5th Place and Harvard, but she wasn't able to make it out.

Family members of a Tulsa grandmother who died in a house fire two weeks ago need your help.

The family spent the afternoon cleaning up and looking for their belongings. The granddaughter said she was at home when the fire started.

Genesis Lord remembers waking up, seeing smoke and the kitchen stove on fire. Lord said a fan being used to blow hot air from the stove fell over, causing the fire.

Her grandmother didn't make it out.

"We lost pretty much everything,” Lord said. "She was wonderful. She was a beautiful person. She helped anybody and everybody."

Almost two weeks later, Powers' grandchildren and sister are making funeral arrangements.

"We really hate that we lost her in this way," said Powers’ sister Karen Spaniard.

The family is asking for help to cover funeral costs.

Lord said, "It’s very important. We need all the help we can get, any amount of help we are totally grateful for."

Lord and her family spent the afternoon recovering belongings from their home near 5th Place and Harvard.

"We lost pretty much everything," she said.

Spaniard remembers a lot of memories inside the home with her sister.

“She was really a great lady, and she was big-hearted. She helped anybody. She was a good Christian lady, so I know she's in Heaven. We just really need some help with the funeral expenses right now," Spaniard said. "We'll just stay as a group, as a family. We'll all combine together. With God's help we'll all push through all this, you know, this will get rebuilt slowly, but surely."

