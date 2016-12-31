ENDUI Checkpoints Crack Down On Oklahoma Drunk Drivers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ENDUI Checkpoints Crack Down On Oklahoma Drunk Drivers

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

As Oklahomans get ready to ring in 2017, police across eastern Oklahoma have stepped up efforts to get drunk drivers off the road.

Broken Arrow Police along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol held a DUI checkpoint late Friday at Kenosha and 23rd Street.

The OHP along with Tulsa Police will be out across downtown Tulsa doing the same thing on New Year's Eve.

Friday night's DUI checkpoint and the one Saturday night in Tulsa are part of the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office “ENDUI” campaign.

The OHP and police departments say overtime funding is being provided by a state DUI Enforcement Grant.

Like in years past, AAA Oklahoma is offering its free Tipsy Tow service in nine Oklahoma cities through January 2nd, 2017.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
