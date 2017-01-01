Boil Order Lifted In Cherokee County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Boil Order Lifted In Cherokee County

Posted: Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A boil order has been lifted in Cherokee County, five days after Stick Ross Mountain Water Company first issued the boil order for its customers. 

Customers of Stick Ross Mountain Water Company were notified on December 27, 2016, of a problem with its drinking water and were advised to boil water prior to consumption or use. 

"We are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption or use," the company stated in a January 1, 2017 email. "We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience." 

12/27/2016 Related Story: Boil Order Issued In Cherokee County

The water company stated in a December 27 Facebook post that due to a loss of pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination, the drinking water supplied by parts of the Stick Ross Mountain water system may have been unsafe for human consumption. 

SRMWC said customers can call 918-453-0873 with any comments or questions. 

