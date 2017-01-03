Man Arrested For Shooting Valley Brook Police Officer

The man wanted for shooting Valley Brook police officer Brian Southerland is now behind bars.

Cory Hartsell was arrested late Monday in Midwest City. Hartsell's arrest was made following a joint effort by the city and county investigators. He was taken into custody at a home near SE 15th and Air Depot in Midwest City.

He was booked into Oklahoma County Jail on charges of shooting with intent to kill and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on $1 million bond.

Police say Hartsell shot at Officer Southerland following a traffic stop on New Year's Day near Eastern and I-240. Officer Southerland had pulled the suspect's vehicle over and while Sutherland was walking back to his patrol vehicle, shots were fired. Southerland was struck in the leg, hitting an artery, critically injuring him. He remains hospitalized.

Court records show Hartsell has an extensive criminal history with arrests ranging from drug charges, copper theft, to grand larceny.