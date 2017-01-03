Tulsa Woman Using Facebook To Find Man She Believes Attacked Sister

Tulsa Police Officer Leland Ashley said, "Came in as a stabbing at an apartment complex. The other one came in as a shooting at a convenience store."

Police said shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the first of the year they responded to The Boulder Ridge Apartments on 145th East Avenue and to the QuikTrip just a mile west on 31st Street.

A Tulsa woman is using Facebook to find her sister's boyfriend, whom, she said attacked her sister with a knife, sending her to the hospital.

The attack happened on New Year's Day, and police say they are glad the attack wasn't any worse.

What started as two separate 911 calls, turned out to be related.

Police said both a man and woman had stab wounds.

Ashley said, "She suffered more significant stab wounds than the male."

Both were taken to hospitals and both claimed they were attacked.

"One part of this is where he is attacked. She says 'no' she was attacked," Ashley said.

The man was released from the hospital.

During the investigation, police said they determined the woman was the victim and was trying to protect herself.

Since the attack, the woman's sister, Angela Nally-Sinnett, posted online, hoping to use the power of Facebook to locate her sister's boyfriend, saying he "…tried to take my sister’s life last night and now they can't find him! I am asking all my friends to share…"

Ashley said, "His injuries were no way comparable to the injuries that she suffered."

So far it's been shared more than 10,000 times.

In her post, Nally-Sinnett claims the attacker "…looked at her [sister] and told her she had 10 mins to live."

Then, "… punched her in the face…" before dragging her to the kitchen where she claims he, "… grabbed a knife and sliced…"

Ashley said, "I would hate to see what might have happened if she would not have fought."

Police said the victim was able to wrestle the knife away at one point and cut the attacker.

While police haven't issued a warrant for the man's arrest, Ashley said they are actively looking for him.