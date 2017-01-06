Owasso Holds Presser To Introduce Blankenship As New Head Coach

On National Signing Day Wednesday, prep football stars around the country will decide where they'll play college ball. One of those players is Wagoner's Malcolm Rodriguez who will sign to play safety at Oklahoma State.More >>
Three-star running back Abram Smith announced via Twitter that he has chosen to attend Baylor after decommitting from Tulsa.
