Owasso Holds Presser To Introduce Blankenship As New Head Coach

It took the Owasso School Board about 90 seconds to call the meeting and then approve Bill Blankenship as head football coach. Just like that, a new era began.

In Arkansas, Blankenship led Fayetteville High School to a state title but will now take over a program that went 3-7.

It was described as a "reunion" more than an announcement.

Owasso Athletic Director Zach Duffield worked with Blankenship years ago at Union, and even after being told "no" when he asked Blankenship to interview the first time, he didn't give up.

"We've known each other a long time,” said Duffield. “I know what he's about; I know what drives him. That's the kind of person you want in charge of your program."

Blankenship said he intended to be in Arkansas for the long haul, but missing his family and grandkids proved to be too tough. So, Fayetteville's loss is the Rams' gain.

"I think it's important for them to know that we chose this. Nobody had to do this,” Blankenship explained. “This is a great thing. We get to do this together. What I told them today was, 'the great thing that we're going to emphasize is doing hard things and enjoying doing it.'"

Although the Rams finished with a poor record last year, the challenge of turning it around and competing with the likes of Jenks and Union excites him about this opportunity.