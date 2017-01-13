City Of Tulsa Was Ready For Ice, But So Far, It's Just Been Rain

Early Friday, City of Tulsa salt trucks spread out across town to prepare streets for potential ice problems.

While the city did see rain, nothing really froze over.

There were several weather-related accidents around Tulsa early Friday, including one on Interstate-244 near Memorial Drive and another at 61st and Highway 169.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaking on 6 In The Morning, said he's confident in the city's ability to handle whatever the rest of Friday and Saturday might bring.

"Our guys feel like things are - if things can stay this way, we'll be in good shape. But we are ready for whatever might come," said G.T. Bynum.



While the city says its prepared for whatever comes, one city employee ended up going to the hospital while working to put salt on city streets.

