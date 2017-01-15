Okay Man Arrested For Obstruction, Named Person Of Interest In D - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Okay Man Arrested For Obstruction, Named Person Of Interest In Death Of 15 Year Old

Posted: Updated:
Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested for obstruction of justice and named a person of interest in the death of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay. Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested for obstruction of justice and named a person of interest in the death of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a 22-year-old man for obstruction of justice in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy whose body was found burned Wednesday.

Josh Harrington, of Okay, initially was being interviewed as a person of interest but was later arrested for obstruction, the WCSO stated in an emailed news release. 

Right now, Harrington is a person of interest, not a suspect in the homicide, said Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Mahoney.

"Okay is a small town. If people talk and they hear something, call us, let us know," Mahoney said. "We want to find out why this tragedy happened. Why this 15-year-old is dead. And we wanna bring some justice for Brennan and bring some closure to the family." 

Mahoney said investigators found Brennan Davis dead last Wednesday in the Jackson Bay area of Fort Gibson Lake. 

1/14/2017 Related Story: Body Found Burned Near Fort Gibson Lake Identified As 15 Year Old

"It is a secluded area. I mean, you have to know how to get there. You have to want to go to the Jackson Bay area. So obviously, they knew where they were going," Mahoney said. 

Mahoney said investigators know someone set the boy on fire and it's possible someone also shot him. 

The sheriff's office is waiting for the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death. 

"What the medical examiner's office is releasing to us is that there was trauma to the body and the head. They won't definitively say what the trauma is, but they're saying that there was trauma to the body and the head," Mahoney said. 

Mahoney says investigators are determined to find out who killed Davis, who went to school at Okay High. 

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Davis family," Mahoney said. "Sheriff Elliott is very concerned about this." 

Investigators said they have a second person of interest but aren't releasing that person's information at this time for investigative purposes.

The WCSO said it's working around the clock and following leads to bring the suspect or suspects into custody.

"We are working diligently, chasing every tip, and lead that comes in," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. "We are working one step at a time to make sure we don't miss anything." 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.