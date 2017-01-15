Okay Man Arrested For Obstruction, Named Person Of Interest In Death Of 15 Year Old

Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested for obstruction of justice and named a person of interest in the death of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay.

Josh Harrington, of Okay, initially was being interviewed as a person of interest but was later arrested for obstruction, the WCSO stated in an emailed news release.

Right now, Harrington is a person of interest, not a suspect in the homicide, said Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Mahoney.

"Okay is a small town. If people talk and they hear something, call us, let us know," Mahoney said. "We want to find out why this tragedy happened. Why this 15-year-old is dead. And we wanna bring some justice for Brennan and bring some closure to the family."

Mahoney said investigators found Brennan Davis dead last Wednesday in the Jackson Bay area of Fort Gibson Lake.

"It is a secluded area. I mean, you have to know how to get there. You have to want to go to the Jackson Bay area. So obviously, they knew where they were going," Mahoney said.

Mahoney said investigators know someone set the boy on fire and it's possible someone also shot him.

The sheriff's office is waiting for the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

"What the medical examiner's office is releasing to us is that there was trauma to the body and the head. They won't definitively say what the trauma is, but they're saying that there was trauma to the body and the head," Mahoney said.

Mahoney says investigators are determined to find out who killed Davis, who went to school at Okay High.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Davis family," Mahoney said. "Sheriff Elliott is very concerned about this."

Investigators said they have a second person of interest but aren't releasing that person's information at this time for investigative purposes.

The WCSO said it's working around the clock and following leads to bring the suspect or suspects into custody.

"We are working diligently, chasing every tip, and lead that comes in," said Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott. "We are working one step at a time to make sure we don't miss anything."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office at 918-485-3124.