After 23 Years, Police Locate Oklahoma Sisters' Missing Mom In California

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
McALESTER, Oklahoma -

Three Oklahoma women looking for their mother who they last saw 23 years ago in California, tell News On 6 she has been found alive and safe.  

We first reported on the sisters' search in December when Brandy Chapman of McAlester and two sisters were looking for their mom, Shelly Jennings. 

Brandy and her sisters, Rachel Ford and Julie Ford had posted photos of their mom on their Facebook pages after learning Jennings had been reportedly seen alive in more than one California city in 2016.

Rachel and Julie say their mom left Oklahoma with them 1993 for Modesto, where a relative once lived. Brandy remained in Oklahoma with her father, who had legal custody. 

Rachel and Julie eventually ended up on child protective services in California until their dad could come and get them.

This week, KOVR, the CBS affiliate in Sacramento reported Modesto police said a resident told them that they had spotted Jennings at a Greyhound station in Sacramento.

That bus was on its way to Modesto. When it arrived. Officer Jeff Harmon was waiting and helped set up a call that reunited Shelly Jennings with her daughters.  .

The daughters are now driving to California to meet up with their mom.

