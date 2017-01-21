Pittsburg County Body Identified

The state Medical Examiner's office has identified the body found in Pittsburg County on Wednesday as that of Haileyville resident Donella Zukosky.

Investigators say they located Zukosky's body after an anonymous tipster told them that Chris Winters knew what happened to Zukosky.

Winters was arrested on drug charges earlier in the week and during an interview admitted to burying Zukosky's body in a wooded area outside Indianola.

