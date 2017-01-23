Suspect Arrested In Sapulpa Convenience Store Murders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Suspect Arrested In Sapulpa Convenience Store Murders

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Heath Haney. Booking photo of Heath Haney.
Surveillance images released by Sapulpa Police. Surveillance images released by Sapulpa Police.
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people at a Sapulpa gas station.  

Two men, identified as store owner Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Robert Fields, 40, were shot in the head at the Gas and Shopping Convenience store near Burnham and Main, police said.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Sapulpa Police Chief Mike Haefner and Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore identified the suspect as Heath Haney, 37.

Haefner said detectives believe the shooting happened during a robbery at the convenience store.

1/22/2017 Related Story: Sapulpa Police Name Victims In Double Homicide At Gas Station

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Haney while answering a burglary call in the Disney area at Grand Lake. A homeowner who lives in the Oklahoma City area was alerted by his security system and told deputies he was watching a man sneaking around his lake property on his surveillance system on his phone. 

When deputies arrived at the home they found Haney hiding under the porch, the sheriff said. Sheriff Moore said Haney is still being held in Delaware County. Sapulpa Police detectives are in Delaware County 

Sheriff Moore said Sapulpa Police had put out an alert about the suspect and his deputies made the connection. He said he believes Haney was trying to steal gas from the home at Grand Lake. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.