Suspect Arrested In Sapulpa Convenience Store Murders

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people at a Sapulpa gas station.

Two men, identified as store owner Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Robert Fields, 40, were shot in the head at the Gas and Shopping Convenience store near Burnham and Main, police said.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Sapulpa Police Chief Mike Haefner and Delaware County Sheriff Harlan Moore identified the suspect as Heath Haney, 37.

Haefner said detectives believe the shooting happened during a robbery at the convenience store.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Haney while answering a burglary call in the Disney area at Grand Lake. A homeowner who lives in the Oklahoma City area was alerted by his security system and told deputies he was watching a man sneaking around his lake property on his surveillance system on his phone.

When deputies arrived at the home they found Haney hiding under the porch, the sheriff said. Sheriff Moore said Haney is still being held in Delaware County. Sapulpa Police detectives are in Delaware County

Sheriff Moore said Sapulpa Police had put out an alert about the suspect and his deputies made the connection. He said he believes Haney was trying to steal gas from the home at Grand Lake.