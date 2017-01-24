Owner Of Collinsville Cafe Determined To Keep Going After Building Collapse

Christy Stephens’s said 20 years of life is rooted in the restaurant.

The owner said when she heard what happened she didn't think it was going to be that bad until she got there and saw it.

Police released the name of the man who crashed into a Collinsville building Monday, causing it to collapse.

They say 53-year-old Scott Wright from Ramona crashed into the front of the Silver Dollar Café because of a medical condition.

That crash caused the front of the building to collapse.

Christy Stephens’s said 20 years of life is rooted in the restaurant. She and her parents own the Silver Dollar Café - her daughters grew up in it, and the employees and patrons there are like family.

So when she saw the building in shambles, it was too much to bear.

"I just stood out there and cried," Stephens said.

The car destroyed the entire front part of the 100-year-old Collinsville building, but, luckily, left the rest untouched.

"Yeah, yeah, they told us yesterday that it's structurally sound, that we could come back in. They turned the water and the electric back on," she said.

Now Stephens and her family are rolling up their sleeves and getting to work, but not without a little help from a community that loves them.

"What can we do to help, what do you need? We have great friends," she said. “We had about 15 of our friends came in, and, yeah, once they got a plan, it was 40 minutes and the wall was up."

In less than 24 hours, a wall was built that separates the damage from the rest of the building; and, they've already salvaged some of the priceless items from the rubble.

Like a wooden statue that's a kid favorite.

"My daughter said she was going to take him home and put him in the bedroom so no one else could hurt him," Stephen said.

Another treasure is a 100-year-old cash register that was sitting just inches from the crash site.

The next to be saved were skee ball machines that came from Bells Amusement Park in Tulsa.

It's a lot of work, and it's just beginning, but Stephens and her family are not giving up.

"So we're hoping everything goes our way and we can get back up and going,” she said.

Stephens said she's still not sure how long it will take to fix the structure, but, she said, for now, the bar will stay open.

Several groups are trying to help raise money for the cafe.

Thursday, January 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. a fundraiser is being held at The Cake Lady Collinsville at 912 West Main Street in Collinsville. All proceeds from select cupcakes sales will be donated towards rebuilding efforts for Silver Dollar Cafe.

A Go Fund Me page has also been created to help raise money. You can donate here.