City Of Tulsa Crews Repair Sinkhole At Cherry Street, Peoria

Repairs are just about finished at Cherry Street and Peoria where a sinkhole opened late Thursday night.

City of Tulsa workers got right to work on the intersection on Friday, doing emergency repairs so the road would be drivable over the weekend.

The sinkhole was discovered late January 26, 2017, on 15th street just east of Peoria.

The City of Tulsa said it was an issue with a sanitary sewer line underneath the street.

After taking a break Friday afternoon and through the weekend, construction resumed Monday morning around 8 a.m. to make permanent repairs to the street.

The lanes are due to be back open Monday evening, but traffic was a little backed up Monday afternoon.

The City of Tulsa said no homes or businesses were left without sewage because of the sinkhole, but they still rushed to get repairs finished to avoid further issues.