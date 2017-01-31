BA Man Charged With Having, Sending Child Pornography

The said a man called police after he said Josh Gauger sent him pictures of boys performing sex acts.

The Tulsa County District Attorney charged a Broken Arrow man with having and sending child pornography.

The DA said a man called police after Josh Gauger sent him pictures of boys performing sex acts.

Investigators said the man had been chatting on an app with Gauger when Gauger sent him the pictures.

Officers said Gauger admitted he had about 500 pictures on his phone that he said he'd downloaded from the internet.